BMW Ring Taxi - A Lap With Sabine Schmitz

** Update 17 March 2021 - I've just learnt through notifications on this video popping up on my phone, that Sabine has lost her years long battle with cancer.

A very sad day.

Rest In Peace Sabine, you will forever be known as the Queen of the Green Hell, The Worlds Fastest Taxi Driver, and many more very unique titles that were distinctly you.

We will all miss your sense of humor too.

I count myself very fortunate to have met Sabine, and to have had the lap this this video.

You are forever immortalized in all of the amazing media showcasing your incredible talent.

**