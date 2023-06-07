Pandemic 3: The Great Awakening

Every citizen of the United States of America, additionally every person globally that cares about human life, family, human rights, freedom, liberty, happiness, and so much more should watch this presentation about what is happening to almost every country.

The mass psychosis caused by those that understand totalitarianism has infected many people globally by design.

The 1st step in solving a problem is to understand the root cause of the problem.

The maker of this film has masterfully presented how we as a nation have arrived in such a weakened state of social demise.

If you care about your children and the world you will leave behind for generations to inherit, take the time to gain the knowledge in this documentary.

Help break the spell of mass psychosis, and help our nation heal by waking up those around you that are trying to understand why the government and many organizations are dysfunctional.