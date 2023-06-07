TUESDAY LIVE?: COSFEST NJ 2023, Black Rocks and boycotts & WHO Vaccine Passports

I will not be available tomorrow so I am doing the broadcast on Tuesday so apologies in advance.

Today I will have COS NJ State Director Chris Garzino and District Captain Sheila Molloy the State discussing COSFEST NJ 2023 coming up on June 17th.

You can register on the link below .

Then I will get into The latest viral Black Rock Video where CEO Larry Fink tells us straight out that they are forcing companies into ESG Compliance and The WHO is starting an official Vaccine Passport program.

