The new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Exterior Design

Mercedes-AMG presents the SL 43, a technically innovative new entry model for the AMG SL roadster, arriving in U.S. dealerships in summer 2023, starting from $109,900.

Under the hood of the open-top 2+2-seater is an AMG-enhanced 2.0-liter turbocharged M139 engine featuring an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

This technology is a direct derivative of the development successfully used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The new form of turbocharging guarantees spontaneous throttle response across the entire rpm range to deliver an even more dynamic driving experience.

The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt electrical system, which also feeds the belt-driven starter-generator (RSG).

As a result, the SL 43 has an output of 375 hp and a maximum torque of 354 lb-ft.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 roadster also shines with extensive standard equipment.

In addition, numerous options provide customers with a wide range of possibilities for individualization.

In the 70 years of its development history, the SL experienced the transformation from a thoroughbred racing car to an open-top luxury sports car – and has long enjoyed legendary status.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL now marks another milestone in the model's history.

It combines the distinct sportiness of the original SL with the unique luxury and technological excellence that characterize modern Mercedes-AMG models.

The SL 43 exemplifies this with its innovative electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

This technology comes directly from Formula 1™ and solves the trade-off between a small, responsive turbocharger yielding a lower total output and a large turbocharger capable of high peak power with less responsiveness.

With its combination of a comparatively lightweight AMG-enhanced 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive, the SL 43 displays impressive handling characteristics.