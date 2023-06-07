Rolls-Royce Black Badge Blue Shadow - Design Film

Rolls-Royce is delighted to present the stunning Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' Private Collection, exploring the beauty and mystery of space.

For this unique creation, leading Rolls-Royce designers drew inspiration from the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 62 miles above the Earth's surface, where our planet’s atmosphere ends and outer space begins.

In this mystical, ethereal region, the blue of the sky we see on Earth fades into the blackness of space, creating an intense dark-blue zone where darkness becomes visible.

It is a beautiful, silent, mysterious world reserved for a select and adventurous few, perfectly encapsulating the essence of Blue Shadow.

The extraordinary, shimmering new Bespoke 'Stardust Blue' exterior paint captures the deep blue colour of the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The finish of the thermal tiles used to shield homebound Space Shuttles from the intense heat of atmospheric re-entry are recalled in the satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper insert sets.

At the Kármán line, the visible edge of Earth's atmosphere appears as an ethereal blue halo.

This transition from blue sky to the inky darkness of space is captured on Blue Shadow's unique painted fascia and door panels.

These were created using six layers of paint, combining five different shades of blue with a deep black hue to produce a mesmerizing three-dimensional effect.