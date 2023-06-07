Thousands of Ukrainians flee rising flood waters after dam destruction

Officials said about 22,000 people live in areas at risk of flooding in Russian-controlled areas on the eastern side of the river, while 16,000 live in the most critical zone in Ukrainian-held territory on the western side.
Officials said about 22,000 people live in areas at risk of flooding in Russian-controlled areas on the eastern side of the river, while 16,000 live in the most critical zone in Ukrainian-held territory on the western side.
By Mike Eckel
(RFE/RL) — The Nova Kakhovka dam, a decades-old, Soviet-era hydroelectric facility spanning the mighty..
Thousands of Ukrainians who were already on the front lines of the war in Ukraine now face a "monumental humanitarian, economic and..