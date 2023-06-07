Somehow Hopeful Official Trailer

Somehow Hopeful is the story of a man committed to a real-life revolution.

His greatest ally in this battle is perhaps man's oldest and most reliable teammate - the workhorse.

For forty years, Jason Rutledge has been a voice for the natural world and restorative forestry methods.

His primary power source is a rare horse breed called the Suffolk Punch.

For thousands of years, horses have been critical to the advancement of the human race.

Now, horses could once again prove to be a vital asset as we struggle to cope with climate change and restore our life-giving resources in a world that has become dependent upon destructive machines and irresponsible practices.

Shot over the course of seven years, Somehow Hopeful shares the wisdom of man whose methods are now studied around the world.

His critics call him a relic of the past.

Jason claims he is the future.