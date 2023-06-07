China starts working on world's most powerful radar ever built with an eye on USA | Oneindia News

China is working on a very fast pace and scale to create the world’s most powerful radar ever built.

Chinese scientists have revealed that construction has begun of a radar system that could shift the balance of naval power in the world’s oceans with its ability to detect incoming missiles from thousands of kilometres away.

This new-generation active phased array radar is made up of “tens of thousands” of transceivers, an order of magnitude far greater than featured in more usual devices.

Each transceiving array unit can send and receive signals as an independent radar.

When working together, these units can generate pulse electromagnetic signals as powerful as 30 megawatts – enough to wreck the electrics of any warship in existence.

After the radar is installed on the warship, it would be able to detect a ballistic missile from up to 4,500kms away – about the distance from southern China to northern Australia, according to scientists involved in the project.

The radar can also track multiple targets within 3,500 km, or about the distance to Guam.

