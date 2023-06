Labour: 'Many bereaved families awaiting answers'

Labour says there are many bereaved families who are still awaiting answers ahead of the Covid-19 inquiry into the UK's response to the pandemic.

Shadow Housing Secretary Lisa Nandy has called for the government to fulfil its promise to a full inquiry with no information withheld.

Report by Ajagbef.

