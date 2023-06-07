Episode 1: Starting Something New
One small step for me, a giant leap for hyperbole!

This is my first ever podcast episode and I talk about my reasons for starting this project - and why YOU too could (maybe even should) lean into that glowing golden dream floating about elusively in the back of your mind - or if you don&apos;t have a dream, then just to take some humble step toward a life you would prefer to live.

I discuss some reasons why we should even bother with starting new things and also do my best to show why we shouldn&apos;t believe in the various reasons our minds find to hold us back.