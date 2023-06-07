Episode 1: Starting Something New

One small step for me, a giant leap for hyperbole!

This is my first ever podcast episode and I talk about my reasons for starting this project - and why YOU too could (maybe even should) lean into that glowing golden dream floating about elusively in the back of your mind - or if you don't have a dream, then just to take some humble step toward a life you would prefer to live.

I discuss some reasons why we should even bother with starting new things and also do my best to show why we shouldn't believe in the various reasons our minds find to hold us back.