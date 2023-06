Piers Morgan: 'I won't be silent once it's all over'

Piers Morgan says he “won't be silent” once the hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) comes to a close.

Prince Harry arrived at court for the second day to give evidence against MGN for allegedly hacking into his phone messages and sending private investigators after him when he was a teenager.

Report by Ajagbef.

