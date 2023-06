Cracker 82.5 Ledger Report - LIVE 8am EASTERN- June 7 2023

June 7 2023 -- The PGA LIV golf merger is NOT good for golf nor America, the FBI claims that the Biden whistleblower is in danger, Chris Christie and Mike Pence massage their own egos, and in Florida: the sunshine state continues to lead the country back on a constitutional path, whether it’s at the border or using the Internet.

Also, Miami real estate begins to slow and the Florida State run Insurance is shedding customers!