BREAKING: SEC Wants to FREEZE Binance.US Assets | EP 753
BREAKING: SEC Wants to FREEZE Binance.US Assets | EP 753

In the last 48 hrs the SEC has gone after two of the biggest &apos;crypto&apos; casino&apos;s in the world, and now wants to freeze Binance.US assets - this is why you do not keep Bitcoin on an exchange for long!