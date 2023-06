πŸ”΄ ALEX JONES GUEST! WE DEBATE TUCKER'S HOT TAKES ON UKRAINE DAM EXPLOSION! | Louder with Crowder

Tucker Carlson came back to Twitter last night and the video went viral.

He had some hot takes on Russia, Ukraine, UFOs and more.

We’re diving into the latest.

An old man identifies as a baby?

Was Elliot Page an actual victim of a PRIDE hate crime or was this Jussie Smollett 2.0?!

Tune in.

GUEST: Alex Jones.