UNGOVERNED 5.30.23 @10am: ALLEGED BIDEN BRIBE CAME FROM UKRAINE!
UNGOVERNED 5.30.23 @10am: ALLEGED BIDEN BRIBE CAME FROM UKRAINE!

New information from James Comer and House Oversight indicates that the alleged bribe that Biden received as VP involves a business person from UKRAINE.

The FBI has engaged in EGREGIOUS ELECTION INTERFERENCE for YEARS by suppressing investigations into alleged bribes paid to then-VP Biden.

Rite Aid closes another store in SEATTLE over rising crime and violence.

NYC&apos;s &quot;vending machine&quot; for crack pipes totally cleaned out overnight.

The Human Rights Campaign has declared a ridiculous &quot;National State of Emergency&quot; for LGBT people.

Biden is losing MAJOR ground among minorities in new polling.