UNGOVERNED 5.30.23 @10am: ALLEGED BIDEN BRIBE CAME FROM UKRAINE!

New information from James Comer and House Oversight indicates that the alleged bribe that Biden received as VP involves a business person from UKRAINE.
The FBI has engaged in EGREGIOUS ELECTION INTERFERENCE for YEARS by suppressing investigations into alleged bribes paid to then-VP Biden.
Rite Aid closes another store in SEATTLE over rising crime and violence.
NYC's "vending machine" for crack pipes totally cleaned out overnight.
The Human Rights Campaign has declared a ridiculous "National State of Emergency" for LGBT people.
Biden is losing MAJOR ground among minorities in new polling.