Messi Reportedly Heading to Inter Miami of MLS

Lionel Messi is reportedly heading to MLS.
According to Guillem Balague the international soccer star, fresh off a World Cup win with Argentina, will be joining Inter Miami.
Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg reacted to the news.
The 35-year-old legend is set to join MLS in a landmark deal for the league
The future of the 35-year-old star striker, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, remains in doubt amid reports..
The details of a huge offer made to Lionel Messi by Inter Miami in the MLS have been revealed in a report by SPORT. Messi's future..