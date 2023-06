Cutting hay in a drought!

The tractor is noisy and I’m going hoarse from yelling over the noise of the engine, but by gosh I am cutting hay today.

This is one of those years that we are in severe drought conditions and we have to harvest anything we can right now to put up for the winter.

Because it is so dry we are only getting about a third of our normal cutting, and the grass does not have the same nutritional value.

We are a tiny farm; my heart breaks for the big ones that rely on tons of hay every year.