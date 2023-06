GFBS Interview: with Paul Lorocque & Greg Moreland of Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser

In the GFBS Studios today are Paul Lorocque & Greg Moreland talking about the 8th Annual Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser.

It is taking place in Drayton, ND on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 11am.

Registration at Zoo Bar in Drayton at 10:00am on June 24th.

For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1891992134340621