MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 6.7.23 @12pm: DOJ PUSHES NATION TO BRINK WITH ANOTHER TRUMP ARREST

The Democrats continue to speak as if they aren’t running for anything- Gas stove bill is insane- Man arrested for peaceful counter-protest at Pride event- Chris Christie announces GOP bid- Trump makes serious campaign promise- Trump arrest coming next week- Hunter Biden arrest coming next week?!- House GOP stands up to McCarthy and fights back- Ukraine fallout and lies continue- Tucker debuts his new Twitter show!- LIV and PGA merger causes outrage by 9/11 families- NYC air quality worst on planet- MikeCrispi.com for more!