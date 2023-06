Action-Packed Official Trailer for Expend4bles

Watch the official trailer for the action movie The Expendables 4 (Expend4bles), directed by Scott Waugh.

The Expendables 4 Cast: Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, with Andy Garcia and Sylvester Stallone The Expendables 4 will hit the big screen September 22, 2023!