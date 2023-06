New Stories: The Best Way to Change the World

The best way to change a world is to change its story, and the underlying stories, that we don’t always think of as stories, are the ones that Mark’s going to help us change.

Soul Level Astrologer and bestselling author of the monthly Cosmic Weather Report newsletter, Mark Borax, will tap his 35-years' astrology experience as he delves into the treasures found in his upcoming book: The Ruby Heart of the Dragon: Sun Signs for our Times.