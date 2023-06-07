Prince Harry arrives at London court for tabloid trial
Prince Harry arrives at court in London to give evidence in his case against a British tabloid publisher for illegal information gathering.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex is the first royal since 1890 to take the stand in a court case, testifying against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Ltd.

In his latest legal battle with the press, King Charles III's younger son and various other high-profile claimants accuse MGN of unlawful activities, including phone hacking.

