Kherson locals flee flooded homes after Ukraine dam destroyed

Downstream from the breached Kakhovka dam, Ukrainian police and troops in Kherson city are evacuating people from inundated areas in inflatable boats.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the strategically important dam, taken by Moscow in the early hours of the war, being ripped open early Tuesday, which unleashed a gush of water on the Dnipro River and is forcing thousands to flee.