Pro Wrestling Legend The Iron Sheik Dies at 81

NBC reports that the death of pro wrestling legend the Iron Sheik was announced on the wrestler's popular Twitter feed.

The Iron Sheik, , born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, , was 81 years old.

According to the statement to his over 640,000 followers, the Iron Sheik , "transcended the realm of sports entertainment.".

The statement also noted "his larger-than-life persona, incredible charism, and unparalleled in-ring skills" that "captivated audiences around the globe." .

WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans, WWE statement, via NBC.

NBC reports that the Sheik became "one of the most notorious villains" in wrestling, rising to prominence amid tensions between the United States and his native Iran.

In 1983, he captured the world heavyweight belt with a win over Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden.

One month later, the Sheik would start a career-defining rivalry with fellow wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan.

NBC reports that the Sheik later would become known for using over-the-top caustic language to address current events on social media.

His last tweet made reference to a series of wildfires across Canada that have impacted air quality across the northeastern U.S., writing , "F*** THE WILDFIRES." .

