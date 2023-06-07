LFA 6.7.23 @5pm: WILL FBI DIRECTOR GO TO DC GULAG??

Mike Pence, Chris Christi, a nobody decide to challenge WE THE PEOPLE - Mark Meadows testified in Jack Smith's witch hunt - Interesting turn of events in Federal case against Trump - Will FBI Director be arrested - Clay Higgins introduces articles of impeachment on Mayorkis - Gaetz introduces resolution to censure Benny Thompson - J6 Cops CAUGHT lying under oath - Pedophile network found on Instagram - CDC warns of new pandemic - NEW Twitter files so censorship for Ukraine - Christian man arrested quoting scripture at gay parade - Tyrese Gibson unloads on Hollywood for Satanism!