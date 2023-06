Born of Ancient Wisdom from Within, a Mass Awakening is Already Occurring

"Studies have shown that the happiest people in the world are often those who actively contribute and help others.

Some of the poorest people on the planet are amongst the happiest alive.

We have been lied to and misled for millennia by those wishing to have dominion over us.

For decades, dysfunctional beliefs have separated us from one another and from nature, preventing us from living fulfilled and harmonious lives.