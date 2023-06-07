Ep. 85 D-Day Remembered & 5th Generation Warfare

Our Sponsor https://www.nourishedmaui.com/
WWIII Explained, Cultural Decay – 5th Generation Warfare & The Supervillain Scholars
Rumble
Were you aware that the push for the New World Order was underway before our great nation became a nation?
Our Sponsor https://www.nourishedmaui.com/
Were you aware that the push for the New World Order was underway before our great nation became a nation?
NEXT GEN WARFARE - The battlefield is the conclusion, not the beginning. The war for the next generation already trends towards..