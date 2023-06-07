Suns Plan to Waive Chris Paul

The Suns reportedly have informed Chris Paul that he will be waived, a move which will likely make the 12-time All-Star point guard a free agent this offseason, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
The Suns reportedly have informed Chris Paul that he will be waived, a move which will likely make the 12-time All-Star point guard a free agent this offseason, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.
The Suns’ dire situation in the Western Conference semifinals has gone from bad to worse.