Andy Cohen Teases Tom Sandoval Will 'Upset Every Woman In America' During Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Andy Cohen teased that Tom Sandoval makes a comment during the new Vanderpump Rules reunion that will "upset every woman in America."
Andy Cohen teased that Tom Sandoval makes a comment during the new Vanderpump Rules reunion that will "upset every woman in America."
Fans might need a pumptini after Vanderpump Rules' three-part season 10 reunion concludes. Why? Well, according to Bravo host..
During part 2 of the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion, Raquel Leviss sat down with Andy Cohen to explain how her affair with Tom Sandoval..
The Vanderpump Rules stars are continuing their battle. On Wednesday night (May 31), Bravo aired part-two of the season 10 reunion..