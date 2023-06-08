Ep. 10, Pence, Christie and more as the Primaries are on the way!
An old man and a cookie factory walk into a bar... and declare there candidacy for President of the United States!

What does a busy field mean for Trump De santis and all the others.

Also who&apos;s excited for the debates!