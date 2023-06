RECON-RAT - Wednesday Night Rumble! - Call of Duty Live!

I am an Army medic from Texas.

I was deployed to Iraq in '06-'07 as a medic on convoy operations all over Iraq and awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

Love to get away on here and game with you all and fellow veterans.

The saying "Embrace the Suck!" is the community and channels motto.

It's known in the military community as to consciously accept or appreciate something that is extremely unpleasant but unavoidable for forward progress.