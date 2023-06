All About the iFace

As Steve says in his intro, it's a COMPUTER that you wear on your FACE!

Its official name is the Apple Vision Pro, and it it $3,500 of immersion in the virtual world.

Did you ever find yourself white-water rafting and think, 'Boy, I sure wish I could work on my Powerpoint presentation right now!' then this is the device for you.

It comes complete with an artificial projection OF YOUR OWN EYES so can can barely even tell that you are wearing one!

Is it cool or creepy?