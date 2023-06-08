Alpine A110 R Le Mans - 100 exclusive units for the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans®

With its A110 R Le Mans limited series, Alpine pays tribute to the world's most prestigious endurance race to mark its centenary.

The brand has been involved in endurance racing since the 1960s, thanks to its founder Jean Rédélé, right up to the famous victory of the A442 in 1978.

Alpine stepped up its endurance racing with Signatech in LMP2 and then LMP1 and is now looking to the future by taking on the new LMDh Hypercar category from 2024.

Based on the A110 R, it features all the carbon components on the roof, wheels and interior with monocoque Sabelt® Track bucket seats.

It also incorporates a carbon wing evoking the endurance racing cars style and Alpine Elf Endurance Team's A480 design.

Lightweight components, already used on the A110 R, contribute to its high level of performance with an acceleration time from 0 to 100kph of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 285 kph on track.

The A110 R Le Mans limited series comes with a Road & Track chock, an innovation patented by Alpine, which lowers and stiffens the car by 5% for even better stability on the track.

This technical development, coupled with a specific suspension setting, enhances performance on the long Mulsanne straight and in the fast corners of the 24-Hours circuit.