What Will Police Do if Ordered To Enforce Pandemic Quarantine?

Dr. Bill Lionberger is a physician who has studied and is an opponent of the forced vaccination of America’s military and police.

He is part of the organization America’s Frontline Doctors.

He’s also a 12-year veteran Police Officer.

He foresees another pandemic in the future and knows that plans are being put into effect that the government may require the forced quarantine of those who refuse vaccination.