I AM THE LAW! | Contraband Police

Hey there!

It's my first edited video, and what better way to kick off than in the wild world of Contraband Police.

Today, I'm facing off against smugglers and forgers at the most chaotic border post ever.

Will I maintain order or will the madness get the best of me?

Let's find out together!

Press play, join me in this insane adventure, and if you have a blast (like I did making this!), hit like, drop a comment, and subscribe to join our community!

I'm much more active on YouTube, https://youtube.com/@Primordial_Alien; and Twitter @PrimordialAlien.

Thanks, everyone!