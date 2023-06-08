S&P to fall 20% amidst banking system tremors caused by Fed - Gareth Soloway

In this video, Gareth Soloway, a renowned financial strategist, predicts an imminent recession, talks about the recent GDP data, and the U.S. economy's state.

Speaking with Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief at Kitco, he also shares his thoughts on the future of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and the U.S. dollar.

Soloway highlights the banking system's vulnerabilities, the market's reaction, and his expectations of the S&P 500's drastic crash in 2024.

This video is a must-watch for anyone interested in the financial markets and the economy's prospects.