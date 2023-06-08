S&P to fall 20% amidst banking system tremors caused by Fed - Gareth Soloway
S&P to fall 20% amidst banking system tremors caused by Fed - Gareth Soloway

In this video, Gareth Soloway, a renowned financial strategist, predicts an imminent recession, talks about the recent GDP data, and the U.S. economy&apos;s state.

Speaking with Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief at Kitco, he also shares his thoughts on the future of gold, silver, Bitcoin, and the U.S. dollar.

Soloway highlights the banking system&apos;s vulnerabilities, the market&apos;s reaction, and his expectations of the S&amp;P 500&apos;s drastic crash in 2024.

This video is a must-watch for anyone interested in the financial markets and the economy&apos;s prospects.