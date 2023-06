πŸ”΄ TRUMP FIRES CNN CEO CHRIS LICHT! GUEST BENEIL DARIUSH #UFC289 | Louder with Crowder

Today is the first day of "Cultural Appropriation Month" and we're starting with FLORIDA!

Gov.

Newsom goes after DeSantis over the the bussing of illegal immigrants into California.

Apple comes out with a new augmented reality headset.

CNN also fired their CEO.

We're joined by Bryan Callen in 3rd chair & Beneil Dariush who will be fighting at UFC 289 this Saturday on PPV.

Tune in!