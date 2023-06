The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1078 - “IMMINENT” The Indictment of Donald J. Trump

You may have heard the rumblings, but are the walls finally closing in on the former President of the United States?

We’ll look at the latest in Left Wing Savior Jack Smith’s investigation and possible pending inictment of Donald Trump Plus, a lot of other news to get through, and as always- what are people talking about today!

Also- It’s still #StrongDad if anybody is wondering Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!