Fox Pissed They Lost, Suing Tucker | Air Force Goes Full Gay & Chris Christie Opposes Diet | Ep 571

Fox News is digging themselves a deeper hole and losing more audience after suing Tucker Carlson for doing a show on Twitter.

Plus, the Biden administration is going after your gas furnaces too, the Air Force went full gay, Christie says Trump is a puppet of Putin, Canada is blaming their woes on Putin too, That's Memetastic and more.