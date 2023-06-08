Canada wildfires wreak havoc | Know 5 most destructive wildfires in 21st century | Oneindia News

Massive wildfires have spread across Canada over the past six weeks, prompting mass evacuations, and more than 8.2 million acres have burned so far this year.

Hundreds of uncontrolled forest fires blazed across Canada on Wednesday, putting critical infrastructure at risk and sending a blanket of smoky air wafting over US cities.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that more than 100 million people across America's northeast, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded New York in a record-breaking apocalyptic smog Wednesday as cities along the US East Coast issued air quality alerts and thousands evacuated their homes in Canada.

In Canada itself, the devastating wildfires have displaced more than 20,000 people and scorched about 3.8 million hectares of land.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this the worst wildfire season Canada has ever had.

Amid this devastating natural calamity engulfing millions of acres, let’s have a look at the top 5 most destructive wildfires in the 21st century.

