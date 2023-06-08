Watch: dam collapse adds to misery in Ukraine

The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and the emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River has added insult to injury to the region that has suffered missile attacks for more than a year.
The collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and the emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River has added insult to injury to the region that has suffered missile attacks for more than a year.
Authorities rushed to rescue hundreds of people stranded on rooftops and supply drinking water to areas flooded by a collapsed dam..