Canada Fires Up The Climate Fear-Mongers

Freedom must be vigilantly defended.

Each day provides an opportunity for people in power to take it away.

No matter what the incident, authoritarians propagandize fear; always with the end result of them being granted more power and money.

Today, it's fires in Canada.

If the government doesn't "do something," we won't have a planet to live on anymore.

It's up to the people to know better.

Freedom must be vigilantly defended.