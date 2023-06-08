The Kill Pill

As the abortion fight rages on across the nation, many are looking to a new frontier: the "kill pill." Mifepristone, commonly known as the "abortion pill," and misoprostol are commonly used to abort children, often causing complications for the mother as well.

These deadly pills have been the subject of much debate recently, and many medical professionals are speaking out.

Hear from Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB/GYN with the Charlotte Lozier Institute who has extensively researched the effects of the pill designed to kill.