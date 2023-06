Truth Hurts #48 - ARREST in Maddi Kingsbury Case

On this episode, Jake and gang discuss the arrest of Adam Fravel, the father of Maddi Kingsbury's children.

Maddi went missing in March of this year and a body was found yesterday after months of search.

Winona PD arrested Fravel and have charged him so far with second degree murder.

Also discussed is a disgusting drag show in St Cloud this weekend that targets children and asks attendees to bring dollar bills.