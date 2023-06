We just CAUGHT them lying... again | Redacted with Clayton Morris

The wheels are falling off of the Ukranian war propaganda machine as we expose the massive fake news machine being used to sell phony war updates.

New details about how the mainstream media has protected Ukraine has come out.

It is called the Ukraine PR army.

They are basically vetting guests and writing stories for Western media.

And we think we're getting unbiased coverage of this war?