Forks Sports Highway – “Messi to Inter Miami, Nuggets Double Triple Double, Panthers/Golden Knights“

On tonight's Forks Sports Highway, both the NBA and NHL are now in the Finals of their postseason and we dissect the latest in their respective championship rounds, including the Denver Nuggets having two players with a 30-point triple-double for the first time ever in NBA regular & post-season history!

We marvel over former Twin, Luiz Arraez 's .403 batting average, compare Lionel Messi's signing to Inter Miami to Pele signing with the New York Cosmos, and so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports!