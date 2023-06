Life is 10% what happens and 90% how YOU react!!!

Life is 10% what happens and 90% how YOU react!!!

Sullivan Racing 20s Heat Race.

In this how-to beginner guide behind the scenes of the races for beginners.

Join us on this adventure, because it became one.

Please like, comment, and subscribe.

We plan to make videos posted every Friday.

Hope you enjoyed the video.

Please like, comment, and subscribe.

Vote for what we do with this vehicle on our community tab.