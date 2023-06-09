Shark attack: Moment Russian man mauled and killed by shark in Egypt

Russian man mauled and killed by shark in Egypt, as tourists watch in horror.

A Russian man was heard screaming 'papa' as he was mauled to death by a shark today in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

Tourists watched in horror from the shore as the beast wounded the man before dragging him under the water.

His distraught girlfriend managed to escape.

The tourist - believed to be 23 - was on a long stay in Egypt .

He was named in Russia by Baza news outlet as Vladimir Popov, and had moved to the resort with his father several months ago.

His father watched the fatal attack in horror, which was also filmed from the shore.