GraceTime TV Live: A Closer Look at America's Founders with Rev Bill Cook

Today Mary Grace interviews Reverend Bill Cook, founder of the group America's Black Robe Regiment, an army of American clergy who resist tyranny, and lead a movement to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.

Black Robe Regiment was a derisive British reference to the black-robed American clergy, who the British regarded “chief agitators of the Rebellion” (i.e.

“War for Independence”) of the colonies against British rule.

Listen to find out more about what this group is doing to support pastors in today's time to stand up to tyranny and speak truth from the pulpit.

Go to abrr.us for more