UK's RAF releases footage said to show Russian aircraft being intercepted

Britain's Ministry of Defence says Royal Air Force Typhoons have been scrambled twice in 24 hours to intercept multiple Russian aircraft "flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace." RAF cockpit footage claims to show Russian aircraft including an IL-20 ‘COOT’ A and an Su-27 ‘FLANKER’ B being shadowed by NATO aircraft, with Swedish Air Force Gripens among those scrambled to intercept the Russian planes on the evening of Thursday 8 June 2023 and the morning of Friday 9 June 2023.